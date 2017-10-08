Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 11,737 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 85.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 243,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 79.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 57,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) opened at 172.23 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $175.49. The company has a market cap of $500.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $2,585,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 249,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $42,499,438.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,900,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,781,506 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

