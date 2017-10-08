Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Holdings Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission Holdings worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 448,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 751.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,682,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 504,518 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 483,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 162,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Allison Transmission Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 865,217 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Allison Transmission Holdings had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,541 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $258,430.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 10,736 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $428,473.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,922.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,541 shares of company stock worth $2,148,703. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

