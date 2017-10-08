Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 80 Shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Brunswick Corporation worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 59.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 297.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Forward View set a $60.00 target price on Brunswick Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 219,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 57.58 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

