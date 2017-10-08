Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Global Brass and Copper Holdings worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) opened at 34.30 on Friday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.45 million. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 3.10%. Global Brass and Copper Holdings’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $107,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

