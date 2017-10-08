Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 34,600 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ FMBI) opened at 23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.02 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $76,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $529,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

