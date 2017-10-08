AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. National Planning Corp grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 10,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE AB) opened at 24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $500,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,250.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weston M. Hicks sold 15,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $381,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,832 shares of company stock worth $13,916,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

