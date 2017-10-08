Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) Shares Bought by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. makes up about 2.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. in the second quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 61.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 623,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 52.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ AHGP) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,346 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

