Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Get Align Technology Inc. alerts:

Align Technology (ALGN) opened at 187.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.43 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/align-technology-inc-algn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.