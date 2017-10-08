Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.
Align Technology (ALGN) opened at 187.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $191.78.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.43 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.
