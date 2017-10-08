Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,994 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 994,773 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) opened at 45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 1.46. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $46.96.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $184,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,116.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,173. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,686,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,116,000 after buying an additional 183,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings by 21.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alexander & Baldwin Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

