Alcoa Corp (AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alcoa Corp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp by 55.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp in the second quarter valued at about $11,846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp by 13.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 47.49 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.03.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Alcoa Corp had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Alcoa Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/alcoa-corp-aa-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.