Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Albemarle Corporation were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE ALB) opened at 137.19 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.32 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $737.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Albemarle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Albemarle Corporation news, EVP Matthew Juneau sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $624,810.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $1,333,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.66 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.29 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

