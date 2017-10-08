Alamos Gold Inc to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Alamos Gold (TSE AGI) opened at 8.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The stock’s market cap is $2.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

In other Alamos Gold news, insider James Porter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Also, insider Colin Webster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total transaction of C$150,300.00.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company’s segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects.

