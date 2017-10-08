Airbus SE (EAD) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:EAD) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus SE in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America Corporation set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.03 ($97.68).

About Airbus SE

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

