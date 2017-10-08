AHL Partners LLP Takes Position in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

AHL Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Yandex N.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex N.V. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yandex N.V. by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 584,275 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yandex N.V. by 52.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ YNDX) opened at 32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.82. Yandex N.V. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $34.27.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. Yandex N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.60 price target (up previously from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

