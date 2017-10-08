AHL Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR)

AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 378.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 105.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO John W. Kett sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,562.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,903.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) opened at 47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 21.46%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.53%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

