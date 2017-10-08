Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Position in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.77% of The Navigators Group worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Navigators Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Navigators Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Navigators Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ NAVG) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 73,262 shares of the company traded hands. The Navigators Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.82 million. The Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The Navigators Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Navigators Group, Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. The Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In related news, SVP R Scott Eisdorfer sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $618,785.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Roberts purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,917.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,450.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,880. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of The Navigators Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Navigators Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Navigators Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The Navigators Group Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

