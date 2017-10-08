Advisor Group Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,770,000 after buying an additional 545,647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,891,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,143,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 685.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 369,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,932,000 after buying an additional 269,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 398,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIC. BidaskClub downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) opened at 72.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. Macquarie Infrastructure Company has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $438.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Company will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

