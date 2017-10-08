Advisor Group Inc. Has $514,000 Position in BHP Billiton PLC (BBL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton PLC were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton PLC during the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Leucadia National Corp grew its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 38.3% during the second quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 300,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 83,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 68,636.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 385,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,106 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton PLC by 10.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) opened at 36.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Billiton PLC has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $39.12.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBL. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price objective on BHP Billiton PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

BHP Billiton PLC Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

