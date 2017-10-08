Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,900 Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Encore Wire Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Corporation by 80.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Corporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 271,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) opened at 45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.25. Encore Wire Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Encore Wire Corporation had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Corporation will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Encore Wire Corporation

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company manufactures electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings.

