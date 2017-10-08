Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $162,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 424.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/adverum-biotechnologies-inc-advm-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-29-per-share.html.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ ADVM) traded down 2.74% on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 173,073 shares. The stock’s market cap is $153.67 million. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, formerly Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc, is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing medicines to patients suffering from chronic or debilitating disease. The Company operates and manages its business in the segment of developing and commercializing gene therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.