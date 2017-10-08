Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Vetr upgraded Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.89 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.16.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 151.12 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $3,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock worth $7,868,382. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

