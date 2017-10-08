Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,647,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,041,950,000 after buying an additional 1,651,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,445,217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,871,931,000 after buying an additional 2,621,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,998,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,808,783,000 after buying an additional 943,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,516,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,539,679,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 31.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $857,484,000 after buying an additional 1,452,892 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Vetr raised Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.16.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $304,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 151.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $157.89. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

