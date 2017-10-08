Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

IOTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their price target on Adesto Technologies Corporation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) opened at 8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s market cap is $170.69 million.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adesto Technologies Corporation had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies Corporation will post ($0.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ishai Naveh sold 21,706 shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $137,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adesto Technologies Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

