Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 84.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

