Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Position Reduced by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $9,708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,534 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 111,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,945,763.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,074,879 shares of company stock worth $252,196,001 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 3,837,201 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

