Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,424 Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,424 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,498,787 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,069,695,000 after buying an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4,163.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,983,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,880,703,000 after buying an additional 34,162,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,480,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,262,308,000 after buying an additional 353,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,836,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,016,000 after buying an additional 1,026,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $304,649,000 after buying an additional 332,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE LUV) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 3,984,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. Southwest Airlines Company has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

