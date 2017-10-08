ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $287,000.

In other news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $106,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) opened at 23.87 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

