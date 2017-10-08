Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 3,462,155 shares of the company traded hands. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $705,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,276.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.86 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

