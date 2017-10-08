Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/abeona-therapeutics-inc-abeo-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded down 4.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 969,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $713.08 million.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,815.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 681,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 869.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.