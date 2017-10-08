Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Coverage Initiated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at 55.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $98,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $233,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,278.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $364,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

