ABB Ltd (ABB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.59 billion. ABB posted sales of $8.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.56 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.05 billion to $36.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABB.
ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
ABB (NYSE:ABB) opened at 25.06 on Friday. ABB has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,084.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,281,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ABB by 6,598.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 836,703 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in ABB by 41.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 2,787,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABB by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 759,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in ABB by 999.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 786,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 714,755 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ABB
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
