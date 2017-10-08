ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its position in shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of ABAXIS worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABAXIS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,132,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,065,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABAXIS by 132,779.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ABAXIS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,947,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ABAXIS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ABAXIS by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ABAXIS Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ABAXIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded ABAXIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABAXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of ABAXIS in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABAXIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/abaxis-inc-abax-shares-sold-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

Shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ ABAX) opened at 46.65 on Friday. ABAXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

ABAXIS (NASDAQ:ABAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). ABAXIS had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABAXIS, Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. ABAXIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About ABAXIS

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX).

Receive News & Ratings for ABAXIS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABAXIS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.