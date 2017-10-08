8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Rusch now expects that the energy company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get 8point3 Energy Partners LP alerts:

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. 8point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 1.87%. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/8point3-energy-partners-lp-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-66-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-cafd.html.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.01 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) opened at 14.86 on Friday. 8point3 Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2721 per share. This is a positive change from 8point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAFD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in 8point3 Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

8point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

Receive News & Ratings for 8point3 Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8point3 Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.