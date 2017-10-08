8,973 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial Corporation alerts:

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE FCF) opened at 14.19 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/8973-shares-in-first-commonwealth-financial-corporation-fcf-acquired-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.