8,973 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.
Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE FCF) opened at 14.19 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.
