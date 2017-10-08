89,232 Shares in CommerceHub, Inc. (CHUBK) Purchased by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. CommerceHub makes up 0.2% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CommerceHub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBK) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,258 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. CommerceHub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc is a provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions that integrate supply, demand and delivery for retailers and consumer brands, manufacturers and distributors. The Company’s end-to-end solutions are provided through the CommerceHub software platform, a hub that streamlines integration and enables transactions among its retailer and supplier customers and their other trading partners, while also enabling them to access the online marketplaces, search engines, social and product advertising and other digital marketing channels where consumers browse and buy.

