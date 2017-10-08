763,350 Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 763,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Cantel Medical Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth about $21,919,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth about $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth about $38,718,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth about $6,666,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical Corp. alerts:

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) traded up 0.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,887 shares. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Cantel Medical Corp. had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantel Medical Corp. news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,643,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,114,520 shares in the company, valued at $235,208,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,032,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $5,368,075 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/763350-shares-in-cantel-medical-corp-cmd-acquired-by-earnest-partners-llc.html.

Cantel Medical Corp. Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.