$649.31 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $649.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.71 million and the highest is $669.70 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings posted sales of $567.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings will report full-year sales of $649.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric Holdings.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $626.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) traded down 0.02% during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 398,938 shares of the stock traded hands. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

