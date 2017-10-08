5,998 Shares in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah Paper news, SVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,392 shares of company stock valued at $845,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE NP) opened at 86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $90.23.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Neenah Paper had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neenah Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Neenah Paper

Neenah Paper, Inc is a producer of technical products and premium fine papers and packaging. The Company has two primary businesses: technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. Its segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates.

