5,871 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 87.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

