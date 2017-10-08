58,228 Shares in Viad Corp (VVI) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Viad Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp by 68,605.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,696,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp by 65.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Viad Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Viad Corp (VVI) opened at 60.50 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.26. Viad Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $364.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Viad Corp Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

