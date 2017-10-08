54,705 Shares in Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 21.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,392,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,577,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,477,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,694,000 after acquiring an additional 142,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,297,000 after acquiring an additional 256,309 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,123,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 41.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,493,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE RCI) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 268,324 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rogers Communication from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Rogers Communication Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

