4,591 Shares in Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 73.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. potrero capital research llc bought a new position in shares of Acxiom Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acxiom Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 384.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ACXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acxiom Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acxiom Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acxiom Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other Acxiom Corporation news, CFO Warren Jenson bought 10,000 shares of Acxiom Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,097.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ ACXM) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 458,194 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Acxiom Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.97 billion.

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Acxiom Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acxiom Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

Acxiom Corporation Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

