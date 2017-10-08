32,213 Shares in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 24,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, Director Roger B. Porter acquired 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,087.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,623.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $428,413.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,407 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) opened at 47.88 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.34 million. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $465.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

