$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,091.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 81,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/3-33-billion-in-sales-expected-for-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-this-quarter.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE MMC) traded down 0.15% on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 1,068,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.