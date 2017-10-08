29,162 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 410,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 729,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ NVMI) opened at 28.49 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $787.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

