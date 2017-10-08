168,109 Shares in Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.76% of Resolute Energy Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation by 799.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) traded down 3.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 460,409 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company’s market capitalization is $632.82 million. Resolute Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Resolute Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Resolute Energy Corporation will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Resolute Energy Corporation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Resolute Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Resolute Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Resolute Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Energy Corporation Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

