$151.15 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report sales of $151.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.30 million and the highest is $155.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $135.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $151.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.03 million to $575.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $433.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $336.85 million to $505.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ ACOR) opened at 25.50 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

In related news, Director Barry E. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 766,201 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,734,045.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 79.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $199,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

