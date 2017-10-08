14,850 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,089,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,499,000 after purchasing an additional 73,740 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 123,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 471,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 91.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $91.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $8,632,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,370.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 15,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,213.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.51.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

