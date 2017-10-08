128,022 Shares in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Tailored Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 192,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Get Tailored Brands Inc alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRD shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “128,022 Shares in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/128022-shares-in-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd-purchased-by-maverick-capital-ltd.html.

Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) remained flat at $14.19 on Friday. 477,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $698.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.