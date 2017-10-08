1,267 Shares in Alleghany Corporation (Y) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 12.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alleghany Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alleghany Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Alleghany Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Alleghany Corporation (Y) opened at 548.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.86. Alleghany Corporation has a 12 month low of $510.52 and a 12 month high of $667.19.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Alleghany Corporation had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Corporation will post ($2.38) earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

